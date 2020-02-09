|
DALLAS, Texas – John Mark Davis, age 54, passed away on Friday (January 31, 2020) following a brief illness.
Friends may call from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (February 14) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, and then from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday (February 15) at the Middlesex Baptist Church, where a memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middlesex Baptist Church, P.O. Box 57, Middlesex, NY 14507, or to the Marcus Whitman Central School, C/O Varsity Club, 4100 Baldwin Road, Rushville, NY 14544.
John was born June 22, 1965 in Canandaigua to Ronald A. and Carol M. (Smith) Davis. He was a graduate of Marcus Whitman Central School District, Class of 1983 where he excelled at many sports and was a member of the marching band. He went on to Ferrum College in Virginia where he earned his Associates Degree in Science and played football. John was an avid golfer all of his adult life. Throughout the years John worked for several different companies as a salesman including Stryker Medical and Business Methods, both in Rochester as well as Bob Lilly Promotions in Dallas, Texas. He was also an independent salesman for a number of years. Most will remember John for his witty jokes and his ability to always have a story ready.
John is survived by his parents Ronald and Carol Davis of Rushville; a sister, Becky (Peter) Suttmeier of Rexville; a niece, Sarabeth (David) Ames of Hornell; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his sweet great niece, Natalie.
John was greatly loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
