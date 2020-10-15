1/1
John Michael Church
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA- John Michael Church, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (October 13, 2020), at home, with his family by his side.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday (October 16), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Those in attendance MUST wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon Saturday (October 17), in St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow with full military honors.

Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456, or Ontario –Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456.

John was born on January 28, 1942 and was the son of the late John H. and Mary (Caito) Church. He graduated from De Sales High School in 1960. John enlisted into the United States Marine Corps 1961 and served until 1965. While in the Marines, he played football. John owned and operated John H. Church Co., Inc. He was a single dad who proudly raised four children. John had a pilot license and enjoyed flying. He was a great skier and worked ski patrol for 30 years. He was an avid boater and water skier. He was a fanatic about working out and weight lifting and enjoyed taking long rides on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne (Reale) Church of Geneva; children John (Kathy) Church of Seneca Falls, Mary (Gary) Gilbert of Seneca Falls, Christina Church of Fla. and Anna (Thomas) Meredith of Fla.; stepchildren Marni McCarthy of Geneva and Todd (Karen) Maher of Geneva; sister, Marlene Church of Geneva; grandchildren JJ (Katie) Church, Joseph Fiero, Ashley Roberts, Matthew McCarthy, Carly McCarthy, Molly Maher, Maggie Maher and Siarra Marie Meredith; great-grandchildren Jack Church, Gianna Roberts and Luciana Roberts; brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law, Anthony (Maria) Reale of Geneva, Sonny (Mary) Reale of Geneva, Darlene Reale of Geneva, Sandy Reale Massa of Geneva, BJ (Charles) Pitifer of Geneva, Rebekka (Jon) Acquesta of Geneva, Debbie (David) Buckley of Lyons, Stephen (Bruce Schultz) Reale of Canandaigua and James (Joanne) Reale of Lyons; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Entombment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved