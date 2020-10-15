GENEVA- John Michael Church, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (October 13, 2020), at home, with his family by his side.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday (October 16), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Those in attendance MUST wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon Saturday (October 17), in St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow with full military honors.
Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456, or Ontario –Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456.
John was born on January 28, 1942 and was the son of the late John H. and Mary (Caito) Church. He graduated from De Sales High School in 1960. John enlisted into the United States Marine Corps 1961 and served until 1965. While in the Marines, he played football. John owned and operated John H. Church Co., Inc. He was a single dad who proudly raised four children. John had a pilot license and enjoyed flying. He was a great skier and worked ski patrol for 30 years. He was an avid boater and water skier. He was a fanatic about working out and weight lifting and enjoyed taking long rides on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne (Reale) Church of Geneva; children John (Kathy) Church of Seneca Falls, Mary (Gary) Gilbert of Seneca Falls, Christina Church of Fla. and Anna (Thomas) Meredith of Fla.; stepchildren Marni McCarthy of Geneva and Todd (Karen) Maher of Geneva; sister, Marlene Church of Geneva; grandchildren JJ (Katie) Church, Joseph Fiero, Ashley Roberts, Matthew McCarthy, Carly McCarthy, Molly Maher, Maggie Maher and Siarra Marie Meredith; great-grandchildren Jack Church, Gianna Roberts and Luciana Roberts; brothers-in-law and sisters- in-law, Anthony (Maria) Reale of Geneva, Sonny (Mary) Reale of Geneva, Darlene Reale of Geneva, Sandy Reale Massa of Geneva, BJ (Charles) Pitifer of Geneva, Rebekka (Jon) Acquesta of Geneva, Debbie (David) Buckley of Lyons, Stephen (Bruce Schultz) Reale of Canandaigua and James (Joanne) Reale of Lyons; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
