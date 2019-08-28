|
|
GATES/ GENEVA– John O. Lathrop, age 91, passed peacefully on August 26, 2019 with family at his side.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (August 29) at the James R. Gray Funeral Home, 1530 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (August 30) at St. Pius X Church, 3010 Chili Avenue in Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to a .
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, John is survived by his loving wife of 64 plus years, Mary Ellen; daughters Patti Carter and Ellen (Samuel) Crisanti; grandchildren Angela (Wesley) Bennett, Andrea (Henry) Deras, Amanda (John) Ferriter, Nicole (James) Grigg and Dominic Carter; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth (William) Morrison; sister-in-law, Irene McManus; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
John served as Director of Public Works for the Town of Gates for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a 40 year member of the Gates Lions Club and American Legion Geneva Winnek Post #396. In his younger years, John was an accomplished drummer. His enthusiasm for life and gift for laughter will be remembered by all who knew him.
Arrangements by James R. Gray Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019