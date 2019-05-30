Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick FitzGerald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Patrick FitzGerald



April 15, 1945-May 23, 2019



SAN DIEGO– It is with great sadness that our family announces that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, coach and friend, John FitzGerald has passed at age 74. He was surrounded with the love of his family. Despite living with the effects of Parkinson's Disease for many years, he was admired for his strength, good humor, and optimism.



A private ceremony for the celebration of his life will be in San Diego.



John was the son of John F. FitzGerald of Geneva and Roberta L. (Dickerson) FitzGerald of Ovid. Born in Geneva, he graduated from DeSales High School in 1963 where he played football and basketball and starred in his senior play. He was the first team Wayne Finger Lakes Basketball league leading scorer and MVP. He was elected to the Geneva Hall of Fame. In 1968, John graduated with a BA in Sociology and Accounting from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, where he was a star basketball player and the number one cross country runner. He later earned his Masters degree in Social Work and CPA.



While raising a family in Geneva and working as a social worker for Newark Developmental Center for 35 years, John coached the cross country team at Fisher from 1967-1970, DeSales High School basketball teams 1973-1977 and Vince Lombardi football for five years. He was named Section Class C Coach of the Year. He was an avid sportsman, he loved the ocean, surfing, running, tennis and rough water swimming.



Above all, John loved and was dedicated to his family. He married Sasha Fomenko in 2002 and later moved to San Diego where he had lived many years as a child. Johnnie was a source of strength for all who knew him. He was known for his soft sense of humor, humility, compassion and kindness. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends.



John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Sasha; daughter, Shawn (Kevin) Salone of Newark; Edward FitzGerald of L.A.; step-daughter, Anastasia Fomenko of San Diego; grandchildren Saige Salone, Sydney Salone, Mercedes (Jeff) Lewis, Shelby FitzGerald, Cruse FitzGerald and great-granddaughter, Brylee Lewis. Also, his sister Mary Philbin of San Diego; brothers Leo of San Diego and Stephen of Fairport. John Patrick FitzGeraldApril 15, 1945-May 23, 2019SAN DIEGO– It is with great sadness that our family announces that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, coach and friend, John FitzGerald has passed at age 74. He was surrounded with the love of his family. Despite living with the effects of Parkinson's Disease for many years, he was admired for his strength, good humor, and optimism.A private ceremony for the celebration of his life will be in San Diego.John was the son of John F. FitzGerald of Geneva and Roberta L. (Dickerson) FitzGerald of Ovid. Born in Geneva, he graduated from DeSales High School in 1963 where he played football and basketball and starred in his senior play. He was the first team Wayne Finger Lakes Basketball league leading scorer and MVP. He was elected to the Geneva Hall of Fame. In 1968, John graduated with a BA in Sociology and Accounting from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, where he was a star basketball player and the number one cross country runner. He later earned his Masters degree in Social Work and CPA.While raising a family in Geneva and working as a social worker for Newark Developmental Center for 35 years, John coached the cross country team at Fisher from 1967-1970, DeSales High School basketball teams 1973-1977 and Vince Lombardi football for five years. He was named Section Class C Coach of the Year. He was an avid sportsman, he loved the ocean, surfing, running, tennis and rough water swimming.Above all, John loved and was dedicated to his family. He married Sasha Fomenko in 2002 and later moved to San Diego where he had lived many years as a child. Johnnie was a source of strength for all who knew him. He was known for his soft sense of humor, humility, compassion and kindness. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends.John is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Sasha; daughter, Shawn (Kevin) Salone of Newark; Edward FitzGerald of L.A.; step-daughter, Anastasia Fomenko of San Diego; grandchildren Saige Salone, Sydney Salone, Mercedes (Jeff) Lewis, Shelby FitzGerald, Cruse FitzGerald and great-granddaughter, Brylee Lewis. Also, his sister Mary Philbin of San Diego; brothers Leo of San Diego and Stephen of Fairport. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close