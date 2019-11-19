|
BRANCHPORT - John Peter Prinzivalli, 69, went unexpectedly to be with his Savior late Thursday (November 14) in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (November 22) at the Bluff Point United Methodist Church, 3044 Kinneys Corner Rd., Bluff Point NY 14478.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's memory to the Kitchen at Bluff Point UMC.
He was a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School and attended the Culinary Institute of America. John worked at and owned various restaurants in the Greater Finger Lakes area, and retired after 20 years of service from Sysco Foods. John also enjoyed many years serving his community and beloved Bluff Point Church family. John enjoyed "His Kitchen" and the Harvest Supper that he put on for the community.
John's memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 31 years, Laurie (Albertson) Prinzivalli; his children Bryan (Melissa) and granddaughter Rozlyn Prinzivalli of Lynchburg, Va., and JP (Jana) Prinzivalli of Richmond, Va.; mother-in-law, Millie (Umiker) Albertson of Penn Yan; as well as niece, Aria Looney and her daughter, Aiyana of Nev.;and his faithful dog, Riley.
He is predeceased by his parents John A. Prinzivalli and Jane (Webb) Prinzivalli; sisters Barbara Nolan and Patricia Looney.
Fond Memories of John may be shared with his family and friends at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019