Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Clark. View Sign

GENEVA – John R. Clark, age 66, of Sunbury, Pa. formerly of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (February 27, 2019) at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.



Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (March 5) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Gail Connors will officiate. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



John was born on July 25, 1952 in Williamsport, Pa. the son of the late Jack and Helen Sampson Clark. He graduated from Geneva High School. John worked for over 30 years at Elderlee, Inc. in Oaks Corners and most recently worked for many years at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. He enjoyed playing Horseshoes with the Seneca Ringers with his friend and playing partner, Walt Phillips. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and camping.



John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn; son, Jeff (Misty) Clark of Northumberland, Pa.; grandchildren Jordan and his wife, Makenzi, Micah and Jeramee Clark all of Northumberland; great-grandchildren Bella and Brantley John; sister, Cheryl Clark of Geneva; special nephew, Marty Clark along with several other nieces and nephews.



For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit GENEVA – John R. Clark, age 66, of Sunbury, Pa. formerly of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (February 27, 2019) at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (March 5) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Gail Connors will officiate. Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.John was born on July 25, 1952 in Williamsport, Pa. the son of the late Jack and Helen Sampson Clark. He graduated from Geneva High School. John worked for over 30 years at Elderlee, Inc. in Oaks Corners and most recently worked for many years at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. He enjoyed playing Horseshoes with the Seneca Ringers with his friend and playing partner, Walt Phillips. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and camping.John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn; son, Jeff (Misty) Clark of Northumberland, Pa.; grandchildren Jordan and his wife, Makenzi, Micah and Jeramee Clark all of Northumberland; great-grandchildren Bella and Brantley John; sister, Cheryl Clark of Geneva; special nephew, Marty Clark along with several other nieces and nephews.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com Funeral Home McGuigan Funeral Home

45 High Street

Geneva , NY 14456

(315) 789-1313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close