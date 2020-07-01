SENECA FALLS – John R. Maple, 65 of Rt. 318 Seneca Falls passed away at his residence Saturday (June 27, 2020).



Private interment in Spring Brook Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.



A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (July 3) at the Tyre Reformed Church, 646 State Rt. 414 with Pastor Thomas Perchitti officiating. Please consider contributions to the church in memory of John.



John was born in Seneca Falls, the son of Kermit and Hazel Zettlemoyer Maple. A life resident of Seneca Falls. He retired from Parker Hannifin Mfg. after many years of service as a paint line operator. John was a member of the Tyre Reformed Church.



He is survived by his wife, Shannon Mullarney; his mother, Hazel Moses; a niece, Nicole Brasseaux; and a brother in law, Tim Arnold; as well as several cousins.



Predeceased by his father, Kermit in 2013; and a sister, Patricia Maple in 2010.



The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.

