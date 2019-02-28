Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
John R. "Jack" Zammett


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
OVID - John R. "Jack" Zammett, age 80, lifetime resident of Ovid, passed away at on Sunday (February 24, 2019).

Prayers of committal with military honors will be held privately at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.

Kindly consider a donation in Jack's memory to the animal rescue organization of your choice.

Jack was born in Seneca Falls on August 31, 1938, the eldest son of the late John and Agnes (Steen) Zammett. He enlisted in the US Air Force at the age of 17, and proudly served his country for 4 years. Part of his time was spent at Sampson AFB in addition to serving overseas. He was a special ammunition handler at Seneca Army Depot, working in Area Q, he retired with 30 years of service. In his retirement he refined his work as an artist, enjoyed photography and succesfully panned for gold.

Jack is survived by his siblings Ann Bond of Binghamton, James Zammett and Ricky (Theresa Church) Zammett all of Ovid and their families.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019
