|
|
CANANDAIGUA/WATERLOO – John Ralston, 69, of Canandaigua, died January 6, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. He was born August 19, 1950 in Geneva to parents Harold and Edith (Mongiovi) Ralston.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A graveside service will held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wilmot Cancer Center, 300 East River Road. PO Box 278996 Rochester, NY 14627-8996.
He was a longtime food service employee at the VA Administration in Canandaigua.
He is survived by his children John (Kathy) Ralston II of Waterloo, Patricia (Sam) Tillotson of Moravia, Michael and James Ralston both of Honeoye; brothers Ted (Christine) Ralston of Waterloo and Ron Ralston of Canandaigua; his sisters Donna Dadson of Phelps, Jean Sutton of Clifton Springs, and Debbie (David) Thillman of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Danny Ralston, Linda Ralston, and Judy Colf.
Arrangements, Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. Honeoye, NY.
To send condolences or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020