1/1
John Raymond "Jack" Geiger Jr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of John Raymond Geiger, Jr. (Jack) announce his passing on Saturday, August 22 at the age of 89. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Jack was born in Plainfield, NJ in "the middle of June", 1931 to John Raymond Geiger, Sr. and Ruth Hartel Geiger. He graduated from the Citadel in Charleston, SC in 1954. Prior to beginning his service in the Air Force as an officer and fighter pilot he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Garrison, also from Plainfield, NJ. Upon leaving the service he worked as a civil engineer before beginning a long career climbing the corporate ladder at Goulds Pumps allowing he and his family to reside in many interesting areas of the country.

He left Goulds Pumps to start Geiger Pump and Equipment in Baltimore, Maryland where he and his wife Barbara established a thriving business. In 1991 Jack and Barbara sold their business and retired to Florida. There they continued to enjoy a life filled with family, life-long friendships, international travel, boating, golf, and fine dining, splitting time between Smith Mountain Lake VA, Cocoa Beach, and their home in Melbourne.

Barbara passed away in 2016 after a long struggle with cancer. Jack spent his final years not so secretly anticipating rejoining the love of his life in Heaven while continuing to be active in Eau Gallie Yacht Club, Suntree Country Club, Riverside Presbyterian Church, and various men's groups. Everyone who came into contact with Jack was impacted by his spunk, humor, generosity, charisma, and unique charm.

He is survived by his sister Marion Geiger Heron of Los Angeles, California, his four children John Geiger III (Nancy) of Hickory NC, Bonnie deCourt (Chuck) of Raleigh, NC, Barbara Kanoy (Kenneth) of Durham, NC, Carol Lehning (Joe) of Potomac Falls, VA, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service and interment will be take place at the Citadel in Charleston, SC on Friday, September 25 at 10:30 AM.

Additional celebration details will be forthcoming. Information may be found and online condolences left at www. dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9322133 (321-636-8943)

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Civil Engineering Department at The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
the Citadel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
3216368943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved