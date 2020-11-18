NEWARK - John Robert, 57, of Newark, N.Y. passed away suddenly on Friday (November 13, 2020).
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held for family members. A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date when sharing memories is safe and welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support addiction treatment via https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/shop/
John was born in Rochester, N.Y. to Ron and Jane (Lamar) Robert. The family moved to Clyde, N.Y. in 1974 where they established Clyde Hardware. Anyone who entered the store could always count on John's knowledge and expertise. He continued his service to Wayne County after the store's closing, working for Secor Lumber/Home and Hardware and as a real estate agent with Countywide Properties. John tirelessly supported the village of Clyde through his involvement in Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, SPAN, and Clyde-Savannah athletics.
John graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1981 and SUNY Geneseo in 1985. While at Geneseo he met, and later married, Jill Turcotte. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. Together they raised two sons Brian (Julie) of Farmington, N.Y. and Anthony of Nashville, Tenn. John was the adoring "Pa" to granddaughters Halle and Jessa Robert.
John enjoyed playing hockey and golf, taking family vacations at the ocean, and spending time with his granddaughters.
John is survived by his siblings Julie (Rod) Riviello of Clyde, N.Y., Mike (Jackie) Robert, Christine (Dan) Harter, and Anne (Scott) Hewitt of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as 12 nieces and nephews with their families.
John is predeceased by his parents Ron and Jane.
Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, N.Y. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com