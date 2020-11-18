1/
John Robert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - John Robert, 57, of Newark, N.Y. passed away suddenly on Friday (November 13, 2020).

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held for family members. A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date when sharing memories is safe and welcomed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support addiction treatment via https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/shop/

John was born in Rochester, N.Y. to Ron and Jane (Lamar) Robert. The family moved to Clyde, N.Y. in 1974 where they established Clyde Hardware. Anyone who entered the store could always count on John's knowledge and expertise. He continued his service to Wayne County after the store's closing, working for Secor Lumber/Home and Hardware and as a real estate agent with Countywide Properties. John tirelessly supported the village of Clyde through his involvement in Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, SPAN, and Clyde-Savannah athletics.

John graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1981 and SUNY Geneseo in 1985. While at Geneseo he met, and later married, Jill Turcotte. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. Together they raised two sons Brian (Julie) of Farmington, N.Y. and Anthony of Nashville, Tenn. John was the adoring "Pa" to granddaughters Halle and Jessa Robert.

John enjoyed playing hockey and golf, taking family vacations at the ocean, and spending time with his granddaughters.

John is survived by his siblings Julie (Rod) Riviello of Clyde, N.Y., Mike (Jackie) Robert, Christine (Dan) Harter, and Anne (Scott) Hewitt of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as 12 nieces and nephews with their families.

John is predeceased by his parents Ron and Jane.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, N.Y. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
We all all so saddened by John's passing. He so beautifully carried on the Robert tradition of kindly and knowledgeable helpfulness at Clyde Hardware. Our prayers for John and the family! Miss you, John!
Gregory Kiley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved