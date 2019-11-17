Home

Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
John "Jack" Rowe

John "Jack" Rowe Obituary
PENN YAN - John "Jack" Rowe, 80, of Penn Yan, passed away Tuesday morning (November 12, 2019) with his wife, Brenda Rowe, at his side.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1600 NY-54, Penn Yan, N.Y.

Jack was born in Corning, N.Y., and went to school in Avon, N.Y. In 1968, he became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and married his loving wife in 1977. Jack loved trains, photography and nature. Vacationing in the Adirondacks with his family and friends was always a favorite. Jack was always kind, generous and quick to make friends with all he met and enjoyed sharing his bible-based hope of the future with all.

Jack was survived by his wife, Brenda Rowe; stepson, Rick (Laura) Pierce; daughters Cheryl Rowe and Pam Ribble; brothers Jerry (Wanda) Rowe and Robert (Marylou) Rowe; sister, Marylou (Jim) Miller; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
