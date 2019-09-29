Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
South Main Street
Newark, NY
View Map
John S. Ganster


1946 - 2019
NEWARK-John H. Ganster, 72, died Friday (September 27, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (October 1) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to East House, 259 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607.

John was born on November 25, 1946 in Reading Pennsylvania, the son John and Mary Miano Ganster. He was a graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva, Class of 1964. In 1978, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from St. John Fisher. John retired from Xerox in 2006 after 38 years of employment where he was Manager of Finance. He was a communicant of St. Micheal Church in Newark. In earlier years had been a Scout Leader and coach of youth baseball. He was a ardent Cincinnati Red's fan. John loved the beach and was masterful at building sand castles.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Rebel Ganster; his children John (Kelly) of Hebron, KY, Matthew of Rochester, Edward "Ted" of Victor, Nicholas (Jen) of Newark, Mary (Bethany Jacobs) Ganster of West Seneca; seven grandchildren Benjamin, Elizabeth, Joseph, Samuel, Henry, Grace and Peter; his sisters Mary Rose (Don) Cass, Lorraine (Ron) Passalacqua, Christine (Steve Yarmolinsky) Patricia Kemp all of Geneva; many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents and his dad, Gerry Lorsong.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
