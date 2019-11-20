Home

John V. Cannon Sr.


1938 - 2019
John V. Cannon Sr. Obituary
GENEVA/PITTSFORD – John V. Cannon, Sr., age 80, of Pittsford, passed away on Saturday (November 16, 2019) at the Highlands Living Center in Pittsford.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (November 21) in Sand Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

John was born on December 14, 1938 in Rochester the son of the late John R. and Annie Barbera Cannon. He was an alter boy, a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served active duty and worked for UPS and several other various jobs. John was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his sons John (Leanna) Cannon of Calif., and Paul (Anne) Cannon of Pittsford; six grandchildren Carmen, James, Dean, Paul, Jr. (Jona), Nicole and Sarah; brother, David Cannon of Rochester; sister, Debbie (Joe) Mercurio of Rochester; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was predeceased by his parents; and three prior wives.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit: www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
