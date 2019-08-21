|
HURON/NORTH ROSE – John V. Fowler passed away Sunday (August 18, 2019) at the age of 76.
Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 4 p.m. on Thursday (August 22) at the Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Followed by calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make contributions to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.
John loved his family, sailing and farming. He was president of Fowler Farms in Wolcott. Member of the Elks Lodge 1763 of Wolcott and the Sodus Bay Yacht Club.
Survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Fowler; his son, John D. (J.D.) Fowler; his granddaughters Chloe, Morgan and Olivia Fowler; his siblings Joanne Ames, James Fowler, Judy (David) Luitweiler, Robert and Cyndi Fowler; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Marcia Ann Fowler.
For more information or to sign John's online guestbook please visit: www.meesonfamily.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019