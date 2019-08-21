Home

Vay-Schleich & Meeson Funeral & Cremation Chapels
1075 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14626
(585) 227-2700
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Living Word Assembly of God Church
2344 Ridge Rd.
Ontario, NY
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Living Word Assembly of God Church
2344 Ridge Rd.
Ontario, NY
John V. Fowler


1942 - 2019
John V. Fowler Obituary
HURON/NORTH ROSE – John V. Fowler passed away Sunday (August 18, 2019) at the age of 76.

Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 4 p.m. on Thursday (August 22) at the Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Followed by calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make contributions to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.

John loved his family, sailing and farming. He was president of Fowler Farms in Wolcott. Member of the Elks Lodge 1763 of Wolcott and the Sodus Bay Yacht Club.

Survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Fowler; his son, John D. (J.D.) Fowler; his granddaughters Chloe, Morgan and Olivia Fowler; his siblings Joanne Ames, James Fowler, Judy (David) Luitweiler, Robert and Cyndi Fowler; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Marcia Ann Fowler.

For more information or to sign John's online guestbook please visit: www.meesonfamily.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
