Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John V. Hill Obituary
GENEVA – John V. Hill, 85, of Lyceum St., passed away on Saturday (February 1, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Funeral Services and Burial with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the .

John was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Vincent and Dorothy Caudel Hill. He served his country in the Korean War with the US Marine Corps. He was a retired truck driver for International Paper and later worked at Hobart College. He was a life member of V. F. W. Post #2670 where he served on the Color Guard for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.

He is survived by his sons Tim (Michelle) Hill and Michael Hill both of Geneva; his daughter, Colleen Hill of Geneva; his brother, James Hill of N.C.; and his sister, Patty (Frank) Soditti of Ontario, N.Y.; his five grandchildren Justina Santos, Ramsey Curtis, Jacob Hill, Jayden Hill and Londyn Hill; his two great-grandchildren Gianna and Christian Santos; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Hill, who died in September of 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -