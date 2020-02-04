|
|
GENEVA – John V. Hill, 85, of Lyceum St., passed away on Saturday (February 1, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral Services and Burial with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the .
John was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Vincent and Dorothy Caudel Hill. He served his country in the Korean War with the US Marine Corps. He was a retired truck driver for International Paper and later worked at Hobart College. He was a life member of V. F. W. Post #2670 where he served on the Color Guard for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He is survived by his sons Tim (Michelle) Hill and Michael Hill both of Geneva; his daughter, Colleen Hill of Geneva; his brother, James Hill of N.C.; and his sister, Patty (Frank) Soditti of Ontario, N.Y.; his five grandchildren Justina Santos, Ramsey Curtis, Jacob Hill, Jayden Hill and Londyn Hill; his two great-grandchildren Gianna and Christian Santos; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Hill, who died in September of 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020