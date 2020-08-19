WATERLOO – John W. Cavali, 84, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away, Sunday (August 16, 2020) at his home.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday (August 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday (August 22) in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending calling hours MUST wear face masks entering and while in the funeral home. All attending calling hours MUST enter through the parking lot entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y., 13165
John was born September 30, 1935, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Philip and Madelyn DeMetro Cavali. John attended Waterloo High School. He served eight years in the National Guard. John was employed with Sylvania in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and later for Dolomite in Gates, N.Y. He was a "Jack of trades" and very talented.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther G. Cavali; many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Philip J. Cavali.
