1/
John W Cavali
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – John W. Cavali, 84, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away, Sunday (August 16, 2020) at his home.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday (August 21) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday (August 22) in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, will officiate.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending calling hours MUST wear face masks entering and while in the funeral home. All attending calling hours MUST enter through the parking lot entry to the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y., 13165

John was born September 30, 1935, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Philip and Madelyn DeMetro Cavali. John attended Waterloo High School. He served eight years in the National Guard. John was employed with Sylvania in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and later for Dolomite in Gates, N.Y. He was a "Jack of trades" and very talented.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther G. Cavali; many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Philip J. Cavali.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved