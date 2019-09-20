Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home - Sodus
45 West Main Street
Sodus, NY 14551
315-483-9951
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home - Sodus
45 West Main Street
Sodus, NY 14551
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Congregational Church of Savannah
1592 North Main Street
Savannah, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Jackson Obituary
SAVANNAH – John W. Jackson, age 84, passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (September 22) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (September 23) at the Congregational Church of Savannah, 1592 North Main Street, Savannah, N.Y. Interment with Military Honors in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Palliative Care Program (unit 4-1200) 601 Elmwood Ave. Box 687 Rochester, NY 14624.

John started his career in long haul trucking in the 60's and then in the early 70's he established his own trucking company, Jackson & Johnson Trucking in Savannah. His passion for car racing started in S.Butler on the drag strip. Over the years, he owned race cars in the DIRT and Busch Grand National racing circuits. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and riding his Harley. He was a member of several community organizations: Wolcott Elk's, Montezuma VFW, Congregational Church of Savannah, Village Board, Savannah Fire District and also a member of the Clyde-Savannah School Board.

He is survived by his daughters Zoe (Mike) Kolczynski, Sherry Kolczynski and Christine (Jim) D'Amato; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Clara (Jim) Watkins; several nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

John was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth ""Betty""; and siblings Mildred, Mary, Paul, Sheldon and Stanley.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now