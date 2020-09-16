1/1
John William Gregoria
1934 - 2020
GENEVA- John William Gregoria, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday (September 11, 2020), at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday (September 18), in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva.

John was born on May 1, 1934, in Geneva and was the son of the late John and Helen (Venturino) Gregoria. He served his country in the United States Army. While stationed in Germany in 1956 he visited family in Italy and was received by Pope Pius at the Vatican. He owned and operated "Gregoria's Italian Specialties". After John retired, he went on to work at Wegmans Deli, where he loved seeing familiar faces of family and friends. John was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was a founding member and past president of the Sons of Italy in Geneva. Every summer he took great pleasure in helping to put on the Sons of Italy Italian festival with a cannoli in his hand and a smile on his face. John absolutely loved cooking and feeding his loved ones. He will be truly missed by the entire community.

He is survived by his daughters Gina Gregoria of Geneva, Joanne (David) Maher of Geneva and Vicky McDougal of Seneca Falls; grandchildren Jayden Gregoria, Isiah Grady, Mariah (Mario) Fratto, Malorie Maher, Sean and April McDougal and Robert (Jen) DeCook; great-grandchildren Derek and Ryder McDougal and Hailee DeCook; nieces Beverly Jaynes, Lorraine Heatherly and Sally (Greg) Strickland; nephews Bobby (Judy) Jaynes, Sammy (Kathy) Cosentino and Paul (Carol) Cosentino; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Serafino Gregoria; sisters Maggie (Gene) Kelly, Patricia Carpinelli and Mary ""Peppy"" (Emile) Jaynes.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care John received in the SNU at the Huntington Living Center.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
September 14, 2020
John was a great , great father and grand father to his grandchildren, to me he was a great friend, I could sit and listen for hours of his passed , he loved Spanish rice and beans , one day we will share food and a talk john , you will always be in my heart, love Miguel
MIGUEL ROMAN
Friend
