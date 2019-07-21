Home

Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Jon'nellyana Jael Merced-Evans

Jon'nellyana Jael Merced-Evans Obituary
GENEVA –Jon'nellyana Jael Merced-Evans, 2 months of age passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (July 17, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday (July 22) in the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, NY.

Jon"nellyana was born on April 25, 2019 in Rochester to John and Jenell Merced Evans.

She is survived by her parents John Evans and Jenell Merced Evans; her brother, Eziekel Evans of Geneva and her sister, Mariana Scott of Geneva; her maternal grandmother, Tina Brinson of Geneva; her maternal grandfather, Angel Tony Merced of Geneva; her paternal grandfather, Johnnie Will Evans of Geneva; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Jael Louise Evans.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
