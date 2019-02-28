Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon A. Race. View Sign

PENN YAN - Jon A. Race, 58, sadly passed away unexpectedly early Sunday (February 24, 2019) in his home in Penn Yan.



He was born October 19, 1960, in Penn Yan. Jon was loved by many and was a proud business owner of Benton Motors. He was a prominent businessman and had a huge impact on all of Penn Yan. His generosity and laughter were well known to anyone he interacted with and will be forever remembered. Jon leaves behind a large loving family.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa Race; three daughters Breonna (Devon) Egresi, Gracie and Elizabeth Race as well as two grandchildren; his parents Merrill and Patty Race; siblings Gary, Mike, Brian, Milt, Val, Tina and all of their spouses along with several in-laws, nieces and nephews.