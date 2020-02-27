|
NEWARK – Jose A. Sanchez, 78, passed away on Saturday (February 22, 2020) at Clifton Spring Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (February 28) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Jose, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 1120 S. Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14620.
Jose was born the son of the late Rafael and Joaquina (Sanchez) Cruz on Friday, September 26, 1941, in Puerto Rico. He moved to Newark when he was sixteen. Jose would become a icon in his community and was the person you called when you needed a place to stay or a ride. Jose loved to cook and dance and would greet everyone with a hug and kiss.
Jose will be remembered by his loving wife, Petra Pinero; daughters Shaila (Jondiss) Bartley, Meybel Avilino, Aimee Cruz and Rosalinda Cruz; son, David Maldonado; grandchildren Angelica, Kamryn, David Jr., Natasha, Jaynerisse, Effen, Luis and Nilda; many great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita Vega; brother, Rafael Cruz; several other extended family and friends in Puerto Rico.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020