Jose "Joe" (Joe) Bermudez Nieves (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY
14456
(315)-789-6613
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Obituary
GENEVA- Jose "Joe" Bermudez Nieves, 62, passed away peacefully on Sun. (April 21, 2019), at home, with his family by his side.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wed. (April 24) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thurs.(April 25) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Joe was born on May 6, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pa. and was a son of the late Jose and Eva (Nieves) Bermudez, Sr. He studied at Cornell University, receiving a degree in Fruit and Vegetable Sciences. Joe worked as a supervisor at Seneca Foods in Geneva for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Santiago; children Carmen Yadira Bermudez, Joseph Bermudez and Nicholas Bermudez; step-children Ramon Escalera, Rosaely Escalera, Lorca Escalera, Francheska Escalera and Jose Escalera; siblings Ruth Maria, Luis, Iniavel, Susanna and Luis; grandchildren Yadira, Joyce and Jocelyn; four great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews; 31 great-nieces and nephews.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
