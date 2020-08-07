GENEVA – Jose Domingo Santiago Santiago, 58, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (August 1, 2020) in his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (August 11) at St. Francis deSales Church, 130 Exchange St., Geneva, N.Y.
Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Jose was born in Puerto Rico. He was the son of Domingo Santiago Gonzalez and Cloduarda Santiago Romero.
His survived by his daughter, Julissa Santiago of Geneva; his son, Jose Santiago of Puerto Rico; longtime companion of 23 years, Lisa Greco; his siblings Sandra Santiago, Iris Santiago, Ismael Santiago, Edwin Santiago, Mildres Santiago, Manuel Santiago, and Francisco Santiago; nieces and nephews George Santiago, Alexandra Santiago, Virgenia Gomez, Alexis Gomez, Vanessa Gomez, Ronnie Colon, Jean Colon, and Sandrie Colon; and eight grandchildren.
