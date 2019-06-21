GENEVA–Jose Ramon Figueroa, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (June 19) in Geneva General Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (June 22) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva. A prayer service will follow calling hours at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jose was born on July 23, 1952, in Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Angelina Pantojas and Pedro Figueroa.
He is survived by his son, David Figueroa of Seneca Falls; siblings Noemi Solla of N.Y.C., Lydia Solla of Geneva, Sandra Perez of Conn., Angelo Solla of Queens, N.Y. and William Solla of N.Y.C.; many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019