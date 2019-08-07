|
PENN YAN–Joseph A. Ceruto, 88, passed away peacefully on Sun. (August 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Joseph was born on November 27, 1930, and was a son of the late José Ceruto y Escalena and Antonia Sarmiento y Medina.
He is survived by his children Joey Ceruto, Lana (Richard) Palacios, Nancy Ceruto, Patricia Salerno, John Murphy, Michael Ceruto, Anthony Ceruto, Charlie Ceruto, Anita Ceruto, Luigi Ceruto, Mark Ceruto and Heidi Ceruto; brothers Mike Ceruto, Bobby Ceruto and Frank Ceruto; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
