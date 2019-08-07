Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ceruto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Ceruto


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Ceruto Obituary
PENN YAN–Joseph A. Ceruto, 88, passed away peacefully on Sun. (August 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Joseph was born on November 27, 1930, and was a son of the late José Ceruto y Escalena and Antonia Sarmiento y Medina.

He is survived by his children Joey Ceruto, Lana (Richard) Palacios, Nancy Ceruto, Patricia Salerno, John Murphy, Michael Ceruto, Anthony Ceruto, Charlie Ceruto, Anita Ceruto, Luigi Ceruto, Mark Ceruto and Heidi Ceruto; brothers Mike Ceruto, Bobby Ceruto and Frank Ceruto; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now