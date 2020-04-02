Home

Joseph A. "Tony" Ciancaglini


1923 - 2020
Joseph A. "Tony" Ciancaglini Obituary
WATERLOO - Joseph 'Tony' A. Ciancaglini, 97, passed away on Tuesday (March 31, 2020), at the Canandaigua VA. For a man that wanted to die, he went kicking and screaming.

In honoring the recommendations of social distancing, services will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, with military honors.

Tony was born on March 18, 1923, in Geneva and was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Benevenuti) Ciancaglini. He retired after 26 years at Howards Express and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 318 out of Syracuse.

Tony loaded and unloaded tons of freight by hand and made deliveries and pick-ups throughout the Finger Lakes. He built the "Auburn run". Tony was a member of the Moose Club in Fla., the Elks Club in Fla. and the American Legion in Fla.

He is survived by his devoted son, Joseph Ciancaglini of Waterloo; brother, Sully (Gloria) Ciancaglini of Geneva; granddaughter, Alyssa Ciancaglini of Seneca Falls; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tony was predeceased by his wife, Rose (Laquitara) Ciancaglini; brothers Louis (Viola) Ciancaglini and Angelo (Edith) Ciancaglini; sisters Theresa (Tom) Caslin and Nancy (Don) Bovia.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020
