WATERLOO – Joseph A. Felice, Sr., 81, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Monday (January 20, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
In keeping with Joe's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A service will be at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.
Joe was born March 19, 1938, in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Dominic and Anna Candidori Felice. He was a lifelong resident of the Geneva and Waterloo area. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. After 27 years of employment with Elderlee in Oaks Corners, Joe retired in 2000. He was a member of Laborers Local 589 in Ithaca, N.Y. He was a long time communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Mary Jane Noone Felice; sons Joseph A., Jr. (Cindy) Felice of Waterloo, N.Y. and Michael A. Felice of Ovid, N.Y; grandchildren Michael (Becky) Felice, Nicholas (Shelby) Felice,Samantha (Joey Johndrew) Felice, and Ariel Felice; great-grandchildren Abygail Felice and Cooper James Felice; niece, Dawn Felice; and nephews Joey Candidori and Andy Candidori.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; daughter-in-law, Lisa Felice; brother and sister-in-law Dominick and June Felice; and half-brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Anna Candidori.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020