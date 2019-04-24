BUFFALO/GENEVA- Joseph Anthony Serrett, 62, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sat. (April 13, 2019), at the Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no services.
Joseph was born on March 26, 1957 in Geneva and was a son of Miriam (Parker) Serrett and the late Harold Serrett.
He is survived by his mother, Miriam Serrett of Geneva; son, Joseph Serrett of Auburn; brother, Harry Serrett of Ga.; sister, Stephanie (Tom) Michaels of Geneva; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019