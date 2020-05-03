LYONS/NEWARK - Joseph Ceravolo, 61, died Thursday (April 30, 2020) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.Services for Joe will be held at a later date.Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.He was born on April 15, 1959 in Lyons, the son of the late Anthony and Mary Powell Ceravolo. Joe attended Newark Schools. He met Mae Hermanet in 1987 and the two have been together ever since, marrying in 1997. He was an auto body man for over 40 years. He had worked for Ivan and Isaac's for 20 years and another 20 years for Mac's Autobody in Lyons.Joseph is survived by his wife, Mae; a son, Joseph (Perri) Ceravolo; three granddaughters; two brothers Tony Ceravolo and Leon Stratton.He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Gerald "Jarree" Stratto;n and a sister, Roni Jeanne Stratton.