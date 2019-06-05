SENECA FALLS–Joseph Ferrante, 91, of E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (January 8) in Livingston, New Jersey.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Family and friends may attend Joe's Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday (June 17) at Trinity Episcopal Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls followed by interment of his cremains in the Memorial Garden of Trinity Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Garden of Trinity Church, 27 Fall St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Joe was born in Fairview N.J. on August 4, 1927. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II and was a 60 year member of Plumbers Local 24 in Caldwell, N.J. Joe was a faithful, active, and loving member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y., serving as an acolyte for 17 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Irene (Ashley) Ferrante; son, Wayne Chiapetta; daughter-in-law, Isolete; granddaughters Kristina and Alexa; nephews William Gorek (Evelyn) and Gerald Gorek (Clare); niece, Lori Williams (Tom); grand-nieces Alexandria and Jennifer; grand-nephews Daniel, Matthew, and Ryan.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Mary Ferrante; and his siblings Leo, Stephen, Dominick, Mary, Theresa, Antoinette, and Virginia.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019