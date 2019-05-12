JOHNS ISLAND, SC - Joseph Francis Pronti, 70, formerly of Geneva and Long Island passed away on Friday (April 26, 2019), in Charleston, SC.
Calling hours were held at J Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, Inc. and a catholic Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Nativity both in Charleston, SC. A military service and burial was held in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC (Section I 424).
A memorial mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Peace Parish at a date to be announced by the family.
Joseph was born on Sept. 14, 1948 in Geneva, N.Y. and was the son of the late Angelo "Sonny" Pronti and Sue (Davoli) Pronti. Joe "Hootie" graduated from Geneva High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a proud and decorated Viet Nam veteran. Joe moved to Long Island, N.Y. and retired after a long career as a Food Service Administrator in the Long Island public school system. He also served for a time on the NYS School Lunch Advisory Council and as President of the Long Island School Food Service Directors Association. Joseph was also involved in many volunteer organizations. Joe loved his family and friends, both long-time and newly made. When you got a hug from Joe, you know you were being hugged.
He is survived by his wife of 36 yrs., Barbara Paul Pronti of Johns Island, S.C.; daughters Michele (Timothy) DeYoung of Stewart, Fla. and Laura (Steven) Zabo of Savannah, Ga.; son, Joseph A. Pronti of Long Island; sisters Beryl Ann Pronti of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Carol Pronti of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Alexandra DeYoung age 13, Joseph N. Pronti age 8, Steven Zabo age 3 and Andrew Zabo age 1; several Aunts; one Uncle and many cousins and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019