Joseph Francis Pronti (1948 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family for your loss. May the God of..."
    - D B
  • "So sorry to hear of the loss of another old friend. I think..."
    - Michael Snowney
  • "I'm so very sorry about my dear friend Joe, we had a lot of..."
    - Nicholas Massa
  • "I will never forget the good times "back in the day" in..."
    - Daniel Vogt
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss Barbara. Joe was just one..."
    - Pat Bennett
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Nativity Catholic Church
1061 Folly Road
Charleston, SC
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary Street
Beaufort, SC
Obituary
JOHNS ISLAND, SC - Joseph Francis Pronti, 70, formerly of Geneva and Long Island passed away on Friday (April 26, 2019), in Charleston, SC.

Calling hours were held at J Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, Inc. and a catholic Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Nativity both in Charleston, SC. A military service and burial was held in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC (Section I 424).

A memorial mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Peace Parish at a date to be announced by the family.

Joseph was born on Sept. 14, 1948 in Geneva, N.Y. and was the son of the late Angelo "Sonny" Pronti and Sue (Davoli) Pronti. Joe "Hootie" graduated from Geneva High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a proud and decorated Viet Nam veteran. Joe moved to Long Island, N.Y. and retired after a long career as a Food Service Administrator in the Long Island public school system. He also served for a time on the NYS School Lunch Advisory Council and as President of the Long Island School Food Service Directors Association. Joseph was also involved in many volunteer organizations. Joe loved his family and friends, both long-time and newly made. When you got a hug from Joe, you know you were being hugged.

He is survived by his wife of 36 yrs., Barbara Paul Pronti of Johns Island, S.C.; daughters Michele (Timothy) DeYoung of Stewart, Fla. and Laura (Steven) Zabo of Savannah, Ga.; son, Joseph A. Pronti of Long Island; sisters Beryl Ann Pronti of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Carol Pronti of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Alexandra DeYoung age 13, Joseph N. Pronti age 8, Steven Zabo age 3 and Andrew Zabo age 1; several Aunts; one Uncle and many cousins and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019
