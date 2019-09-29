|
|
GENEVA/CORTLAND - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Guerra, 96, most recently of Cortland, N.Y., but a long time resident of Geneva, N.Y., who passed away on Thursday (September 26, 2019).
Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, on Wednesday (Oct. 2) from 4 to 6 p.m. A remembrance service will follow calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call at the Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, 210 W. Court St., Rome, NY on Friday (Oct. 4) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Westernville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or to the at www.lls.org.
Joe was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to Rose and Enrico Guerra on July 1, 1923. After graduating from high school in 1942, he immediately joined the Army, in which he served until 1945. Joe worked in the family store, and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.A. in history, and later achieved a Master's Degree in education, and in Library Science from Syracuse University. Joe taught History and Driver's Ed at Geneva High School from 1952 to 1988. While at Geneva High, he was an advisor for many clubs, including the yearbook and the newspaper, and chaperoned student trips to Europe. Many students were familiar with his assignment of detention by saying: "Tea at three with me!" He also taught the GED curriculum for continuing education for many years, and was the long-time principal of continuing education. After Joe retired he was active in the lives of his grandchildren, and took great care of his vegetable garden and fruit trees. He was an avid swimmer and member of the "100-mile" club.
He is survived by his son, Enrico Silterra; daughter-in-law, Barbara Butler; grandchildren Avi Silterra, Melody Guerra, and Jacob Silterra; numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and his dynamite caregiver, Melony Marks-Coville.
His much loved partner in life, Martha Katharine Tripp Guerra, passed in 2014. Joe's brother, Paul, and sisters Mary and Theresa have preceded him.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019