GENEVA / NAPLES, Fla.- Joseph Hessney, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (September 9, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
In honoring the family's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday (September 16), in Whitney Cemetery, with the V. Rev. Fr. Gregory Murphy officiating. Full military honors will be held in the cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 98 Genesee St. Geneva, N.Y. 14456.
Joseph was born on June 23, 1931, in Manchester, N.Y. and was the son of the late Abbott and Fada (Saloon) Hessney. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Joe was an entrepreneur and longtime business man of Geneva. He owned and operated many businesses including, Hessney's Family Shoe Store for 26 years and Hessney's Antiques and Used Furniture, retiring in 2002. He also served as police commissioner for the city of Geneva in the 1960's. Joe was a devoted member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Geneva, St. Paul's Orthodox Church in Naples, Fla., and The Order of St. Ignatius of Antioch. Joe was also very active in the community and was an avid member of the Geneva Lions Club where he had perfect attendance for nearly 40 years. A member of Ark Lodge #33 F&AM, and was past president and charter member of the Finger Lakes Sports O' Rama, which organized the Seneca Lake Trout Derby.
Joe brought life to any room! He loved being surrounded with his friends and family, auctions, a good cup of coffee and of course a sweet treat.
He is survived by his children Joseph (Roberta) Hessney of Geneva, Jacqueline (Terry Hill) Leshley of Bonita Springs, Fla and Judith (Mark) Fuchs of Naples, Fla.; sister, Mary Ann Malark of Manchester, N.Y.; grandchildren Matthew (Melissa) Leshley, Jaislee Spina, Carrie Ashley (Tim) Hessney-Doran, Michael (Laura) Leshley, Janelle (Fidel) Hernandez and Jordyn Spina; great-grandchildren Lucy Rose, Kalaya, Evelyn, Nora and Jude; sisters-in-law, Carol Davids, Betty Holtz and Jo Wheaton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Doris Marie Hessney in 2018; twin brother, Isaac Hessney; sisters Vickie DiBona, Nora Frasca and Jennie Agosto.
