WATERLOO - Joseph (Peppy) I. DiCicco, 95, of Reed Street passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019) at Huntington Living Center.At Joseph's request there will be no public calling hours. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday (March 6) at Saint Mary's Church Waterloo, followed by full military honors. Burial will follow in at Saint Mary's Cemetery.Peppy requested memorial contributions be directed to Saint Mary's Church, 25 Center Street Waterloo NY 13165.Peppy was born in Waterloo on July 31, 1923 the son of the late James and Jennie Zacone-DiCicco.He attended and graduated from Waterloo High School, class of 1941.He served his country in the United States Army in the 82^nd Combat Engineers, from February 1, 1943 to December 18, 1945.During his time in service he was stationed in Central Europe, Normandy France and Rhineland Germany. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. After the war Joseph worked at Hancock Field in Syracuse as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a member and past Commander (1962) of the V.F.W Post 6433 in Waterloo and also a member of N.A.R.F.E. Peppy will always be remembered as an easy going, good hearted man always with a smile.He is survived by his son, Joseph (Patricia) DiCicco of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Martha Eddie-DiCicco of Canandaigua; two brothers James (Joan) DiCicco of Waterloo, Ronald (Linda) DiCicco of Seneca Falls.; sisters Lena Jones, Angie Brockway, Anna Dunlea, and Patricia DeWall all of Waterloo and Barbara (Edward) Gilfus of Weedsport; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; several, nieces, nephews and cousins.Peppy is predeceased by his, wife, Carmela (Valerio); his son, William; a brother, Jacob DiCicco; a sister, Mary DiCicco.

