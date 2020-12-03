GOSHEN - Joseph J. Lemma, 89 of Goshen, N.Y. passed away on November 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest with his wife in the Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown, Pa.
Donations can be made, in his memory, to The Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation or the Goshen Teacher's Association Scholarship, Attention: Heide Lawrence, Goshen High School, 222 Scotchtown Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924
Joseph was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. to Victoria (D'Antonio) and Dominic Lemma. After serving in the US Army during peace time, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Education from SUNY Brockport and a Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. He enjoyed being a math teacher, coaching baseball and football, playing tennis, bocce, and especially spending time with his family. Joseph traveled to many destinations with his wife including Europe, the UK, Greece, Russia, and Hawaii. As much as he enjoyed travel, he loved living in Goshen, where he would often be seen walking, greeting people, and drinking espresso.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Palevich) Lemma.
Joseph is survived by four children Mary (John Lafferty) of Fogelsville, Pa., James (Annette Fedor) Lemma of Gilbertsville, Pa., Joseph D. Lemma of Sacramento, Calif., Dominic (Kathleen Ropitzky) Lemma of Lake George, N.Y.; 12 loving grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Isabella; and his sister, Frances (Les) Kenward of Medina, N.Y.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, INC. www.stephensfuneral.com