Joseph J. Salerno
CLYDE - Joseph J. Salerno, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday (September 17, 2020).

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 23) at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (September 24) at St. John's Church , 1114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 W. DeZeng St., Clyde, NY 14433 or to the Lion's Club #8116, PO Box 123, Clyde, NY 14433.

Mr. Salerno was born in Clyde on March 26, 1935 the son of James and Florence Carr Salerno. He was a 1952 graduate of North Rose High School. He was a firefighter in the US Navy aboard the USS Arneb. After the service he took a job with Frank Pullano Construction. He went on to start Salerno Brothers Construction. Joe loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion and the Clyde Lions Club. He was a very active and dedicated member of St. John's Church in Clyde.

Mr. Salerno is survived by a daughter, Mona Marie (Gary) Chapin of Fla.; two sons Mark (Michelle) and Michael (Marie) Salerno both of Clyde; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters Patricia Fox of Rose, Joanne Behm of Wolcott and Nancy Foro of Wolcott; two sisters-in-law Dorothy Bastian and Karen Hall.

He was predeceased by his wife, Wilma in 2017; and two brothers Vincent Salerno and Alfred Munson.

Arrangements are entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
