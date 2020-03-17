|
GENEVA – Joe John passed away on March 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital at the age of 90.
Respecting Joe's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A private burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Geneva, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society-Happy Tails Shelter
Joe was born on December 7, 1929 in Geneva, N.Y. A graduate of Geneva High School, Joe excelled in math and science. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he learned his trade of automobile mechanics. A longtime business owner in Geneva, Joe owned and operated a gas station franchise and auto mechanic repair business for over twenty years. He also had an ice manufacturing and distribution business and snow plowing business as well.
Joe was a very kind and generous man who cared deeply for his family. Joe was a longtime photographer and passed this interest to his daughter. His love of animals was profound. A natural storyteller, Joe remembered his life experiences in great detail and shared his memories with many. He loved to make people happy. Joe carried on his Syrian heritage through food and fed many with his bread and baklava as well as many other specialties.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Martha Solomon John; and his sister, Maryanne John Moses.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynda Wyatt John of Geneva, N.Y.; his daughter, Daphne John (Denise White) of Oberlin, OH; brother, Richard John (Barbara) of Geneva, N.Y.; brother-in-law, George J. Wyatt (Carolyn) of Geneva, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Suzanne Wyatt McGuigan (Richard) of Geneva, N.Y.; granddaughter, Vanessa White; great-grandchildren Ramone Christian, Carlito Christian and Genevieve White of Oberlin, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
