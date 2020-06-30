GENEVA - Joseph John Carnovale, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday (June 26, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 .p.m. Thursday (July 2), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
As a sign of respect, those attending must practice social distancing and wear a mask.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (July 2), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Parish, or Martha Ministry, 130 Exchange St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Joseph was born on March 11, 1925, in Geneva and was a son of the late Dominick and Anna (Mulvaso) Carnovale. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of WWII. Joseph worked for the Water Dept. as a water tester for the city of Geneva. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing. Joseph was a devoted communicant of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, a life member of the Nester Hose Company, a member of the American Legion Winnek Post 396 and the Sons of Italy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Liberatore) Carnovale of Geneva; daughters Joan (Michael) Hendrickson of Penn Yan and Diane (Robert) Bero of N.C.; sister, Mary (David) Burry of Ariz.; grandchildren Robert, Joseph (Lindsey), Michael (Mary Catherine) and Amie Lynn Bero, Stephanie (Kevin Roloson) and James Hendrickson; great-grandson, Bennett Bero; several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his daughter, Patti Ann Carnovale; brothers Anthony Carnovale, Bruno Carnovale and Peter Carnovale; sister, Rose (Robert) Kosier.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Joseph was born on March 11, 1925, in Geneva and was a son of the late Dominick and Anna (Mulvaso) Carnovale. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of WWII. Joseph worked for the Water Dept. as a water tester for the city of Geneva. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing. Joseph was a devoted communicant of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, a life member of the Nester Hose Company, a member of the American Legion Winnek Post 396 and the Sons of Italy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Liberatore) Carnovale of Geneva; daughters Joan (Michael) Hendrickson of Penn Yan and Diane (Robert) Bero of N.C.; sister, Mary (David) Burry of Ariz.; grandchildren Robert, Joseph (Lindsey), Michael (Mary Catherine) and Amie Lynn Bero, Stephanie (Kevin Roloson) and James Hendrickson; great-grandson, Bennett Bero; several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was predeceased by his daughter, Patti Ann Carnovale; brothers Anthony Carnovale, Bruno Carnovale and Peter Carnovale; sister, Rose (Robert) Kosier.
