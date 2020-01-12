|
NEWARK – Joseph Ladd Burgess "Joe B'' (November 8, 1962 to January 4, 2020) passed away at his home, in Las Vegas, at age 57.
There will be a mass held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (January 18) at St. Michaels Church 401 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. There will be a gathering to follow at The Elks Lodge 223 S Main St, Newark NY 14513.
Joseph was born and raised in Newark, N.Y. by Frederick W Jr and Ann Burgess. He was one of ten loving children, having eight brothers and one sister. Joseph worked very hard as a carpenter. He helped build several hotels and casinos in Las Vegas. He was the definition of a hard worker and absolutely loved his family. His children have fond memories of him coaching them in sports and dancing with them to his favorite music. Another passion of his was sports. He grew up taking road trips with his family to all of the Cleveland Browns games, even carrying the tradition to adulthood and attending every Browns' home opener. He was a fun, loving soul who always cracked jokes and was loved by everyone he encountered.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen (Gullo) Burgess; daughter, Kayla; son, Joseph Jr.; mother, Ann Burgess; sister, Julie (Tony) Celestino; brothers Terence (Roxanne), Jeffrey (Betsy), Matthew (Wendy), Christopher (Shelia), Jay (Essie), Freddie (Shelly), Tom (Julie); and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Frederick W. Jr., in 2009; and brother, Steven, in 2013.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020