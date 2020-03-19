Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613

Major Joseph P Walter Jr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Joseph P Walter Jr Obituary
BALDWINSVILLE – Major Joseph P. Walter, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 15, 2020), at the VA Hospital in Syracuse, with his loving, faithful wife, as well as one of his devoted nurses by his side.

In honoring the recommendation of social distancing, there will be no prior calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, with full military honors.

Contributions may be directed to a local V.F.W. or the .

Joseph was born on April 21, 1950, in Honesdale, Penn. and was the son of the late Joseph P. and Dorothy (Breid) Walter, Sr. He served in the United States Army and retired after more than 20 years. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen M. (Venturino) Walter of Baldwinsville; sister, Julie (Gary) Carrol; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; father-in-law, Michael Venturino of Geneva; and brothers-in-law.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -