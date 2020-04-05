|
|
ROMULUS – Joseph R. Rosa Sr., 74, of Dilts Rd., Romulus, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at his residence.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral service and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Joe was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 19, 1945 the son of the late John and Josephine Rosa. He had been employed in corporate affairs with Meeting Environments, an advertising agency in New York City. He had resided in Romulus for the past ten years. It can be said of Joe, that he was always ready to lend a helping hand to his family and friends.
He is survived by two sons Joseph R. Rosa Jr. of Fayette, N.Y. and Jamie Rosa of Romulus, N.Y.; one grandson, Jayden Rosa; three brothers John, Robert, and Angel Rosa; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his wife, Jean; and his daughter-in-law, Dawn Rosa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Joe at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020