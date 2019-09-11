|
WATERLOO – Josephine "Jo" DeBottis Christiano, age 90, passed away from Alzheimer's Thursday (August 15, 2019) at her place of residence in Mission Viejo, California with her daughter, Robin holding her hand.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (September 21) at St. Mary's Church, Waterloo. The Reverend Thomas Mull will officiate.
Jo was born on November 15, 1928, in Port Byron, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Vanacora) DeBottis. She married Joseph "JC" Christiano of Waterloo on June 30, 1951. She lived in Waterloo and was a stay-at-home mother who raised their three children, Robin, David, and Richard.
After the children left home, she worked as a secretary at St. Mary's School. "Mrs. C", as she was known, worked in the principal's office helping with school administration. She enjoyed being around the young students, and it was a very enjoyable part of her life.
During the winter months from 1979 to 2014, the couple lived in Bradenton, Florida. Jo loved her role as a grandmother and spent as much time as she could with her four grandchildren.
She was married for 66 years before her husband passed away on October 10, 2017, at age 92.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin and husband, Steven Ryan of Seattle, Washington; her sons David of Nashville, Tennessee and Richard and wife, Regina of Foothill Ranch, California; and four grandchildren Sophie, Jordan, Lillie Christiano and Jack Ryan, her brothers Lewis DeBottis of Auburn and Anthony DeBottis of Fayetteville; and her sister, Phyllis DeBottis Saum of Auburn.
A kindhearted and thoughtful lady, she was beloved by her family, friends, relatives, and will be greatly missed.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019