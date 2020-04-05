|
|
LYONS – Josephine M. Fabino, 90, of Clyde Road, died on April 1, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Lyons, N.Y.
Memorials may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home - Activities, Friends of Lyons Public Library or any other service organization she was a member.
Private interment will be in the South Lyons Cemetery. A Celebration of her life and Mass will occur at a later date.
Josephine was born in Lyons, May 9, 1929, daughter of Dominic and Rose Greco Cinelli. She began her career working as a book keeper for Quaker Hill Nursery and later continued this work at Newark Hospital and for a division of the Syracuse Corrugated Box Company in Lyons. Josephine also worked at the Lyons Central School District and H.G. Hotchkiss Essential Oil Company.
Josephine will be remembered for her musical, artistic, and writing gifts. She was an accomplished composer, flutist, and singer throughout her high school years. Her musical talents provided her an opportunity to sing with the Hoagy Carmichael Band but turned it down. She later sang in service at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Josephine was a talented writer and artist whose stories, pictures and crafts continue to be read and displayed in many homes and businesses.
Josephine was a member of many organizations, including Wayne County Historical Society, Catholic Daughters of America, Friends of the Lyons Public Library, Wayne County Heritage Society, Wayne County Republican Club and Red Hat Society. Josephine was a communicant of St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael's) Catholic Church. She was active with the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Department and Silver Sneakers.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James A; son, James (Patricia) of South Plainfield, N.J.; and daughter, Janine (Jeffrey) Daniels of Jamison, Pa.; grandsons Matthew and Brian Fabino and Justin Daniels; sister, Jeanette (Anthony) Basile of Deland, Fla.; brother-in-law, George Justino of Lyons; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sister, Rita Justino of Lyons.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, N.Y.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020