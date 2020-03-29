Home

Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Josephine Pekoff Obituary
LYONS - Josephine Pekoff, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday (March 26, 2020).

At Josephine's request there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Velcho Pekoff.

Josephine is survived by her sons Joseph (Colleen) Noble, Montique (Debbie) Noble; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Velcho Pekoff; sister, Anna Marie (Vacca) Nearbin; brother-in-law, Donald Forsythe Sr.; nephew, Donald Forsythe Jr.; great-nephew, Micheal Heald Jr.; mother and father Anna and Joseph Vacca.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
