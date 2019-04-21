CLIFTON SPRINGS - Josephine R. DeMarco, age 102, passed away peacefully at Clifton Springs Nursing Home on Wednesday (April 17, 2019).



There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 25) at St. Felix Catholic Church in Clifton Springs with Father Peter Van Lieshout officiating.



It is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clifton Springs Nursing Home 3300 Unit, 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432, for the loving care of our mother.



Josephine was born on May 17, 1916 in Retsof, N.Y. the daughter of the late Michael and Theresa Christiano Cecere. After marrying her husband Frank and while he was still serving in WWII, Josephine helped set up Franks first barber shop on Main Street in Clifton Springs, which is still in operation today. She worked at the Phelps- Clifton Springs School District for 16 years in different capacities. She and her husband were avid golfers. Her true passion was her artwork. She loved to paint flowers, landscapes and note cards in both oil and watercolor paints. Josephine crocheted and knitted all her life right up to the age of 99 and would comment that she was making lap blankets for "the old people".



She is survived by her sons Frank (Kay), Mike (Shawn) and daughter, Anne; grandchildren Brad, Greg, Mike, Eric, Joel, Andrew, David, Jason and Kira; 13 great-grandchildren.



Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary