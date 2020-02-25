|
|
GENEVA – Josephine (Marshall) Strouse, 97, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away after a sudden decline in health at the Huntington Living Center, on Saturday (February 22, 2020).
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (February 29) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Funeral Services will follow at 12 at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind, Pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Josephine wanted any memorial donations to be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Josephine was born on August 19, 1922 in Geneva, to the late Anona (Reid) Marshall and Joseph Marshall. Josephine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her number one priority throughout her life.Even while dementia slowly eroded her memories, she still recognized and gave a big smile to David and Amy on their frequent visits to her in the nursing home. Josephine was also a lifelong animal lover. domestic or wild, big or small she loved them all, but cats were her favorites. She always had a soft spot for many strays who came to her door over the years and always fed them and worried about them even if she couldn't take them all in. Josephine was also a big baseball fan. The Yankees were her favorite, but she always attended local games too and visited other ball parks and teams whenever she could.
Josephine will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Robert J. Strouse of Calif., Stephen A. Strouse (Maria) of Geneva, Amy E. Yackel (Bill) of Beaver Dams, N.Y. and David J. Strouse (Toni Iannapollo) of Geneva. David was her long time caregiver, with assistance from Amy, until her admittance to Huntington several months ago. She is also survived by grandchildren Sarah Patterson of Delmar, N.Y., Elizabeth Milkie (Dan) of Ashburn, Va., Jeffrey Strouse of Geneva and Kristine Strouse of Lyons, N.Y.; and as well as nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased besides her parents, by her husband, Robert W. Strouse.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020