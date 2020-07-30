1/1
Josetta E. "Jo" Babcock
OVID/LODI – Josetta E. ""Jo"" Babcock, age 77, longtime resident of Ovid and Lodi, passed away at Geneva General Hospital on Monday (July 27, 2020) following several recent hospitalizations.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Thursday (August 6) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. All attendees are required to wear a mask for attendance, additional guidelines will be explained at the funeral home, in an effort to comply with NYS Forward in Phase 4. For information call 607-869-3411.

Burial will be held privately in Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, N.Y.

Kindly consider a donation in Josetta's name to: Beverly Animal Shelter http://beverlyanimalshelter.com/

Josetta was born in Afton, N.Y. on January 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Verna O'Rourke. Her grandmother, Ethel M. O'Rourke was instrumental throughout her childhood. Josetta was married to Everett ""Chuck"" Babcock at a young age and they started their family right away. They farmed throughout Central N.Y. and then settled in Seneca County. Jo worked in production at Seneca Foods in Geneva for many years, in addition to local diners.

She is survived by her children Sally Spencer of Auburn, Everett (Tina) Babcock of Ovid, Cheryl Babcock of Willard, Ann (Frank) Pinette of N.C., Clara Walborn of Seneca Falls, Dawn (Rich) Smith of Interlaken, Roy (Michelle) Babcock of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Josephine Norris of Ariz.; and sister-in-law, Shirley O'Rourke of Apalachin, N.Y.; as well as the large extended Babcock/O'Rourke family.

Josetta was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, in 2014; and her brother, Delmar in 2019.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
