PENN YAN - Joshua A. Gottshall, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital on Monday (February 25, 2019).
A gathering celebrating his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (March 2) at the Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the families "Go Fund Me" page https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-sea-burial-fund
Joshua was born in Geneva, N.Y. on August 7th, 1984. Joshua attended Penn Yan Academy. He enjoyed video games, hunting, fishing, glamping, grilling, his truck, motorcycles and attending rock concerts and mud bogs. Joshua also enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and his daughter, Jazzmine and entertaining all her friends.
Joshua is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jessica (Dickerson) Gottshall; daughter, Jazzmine; siblings Shawn (Terra) Gottshall, Lacey Gottshall, and Crystel (Chris) Hillman; father and mother-in-law Pat and Laurie Trank; brothers-in-law Derek and Jeremy (Leah) Trank; niece, Kendra; father, Richard Gottshall; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joshua was predeceased by his mother, Theresa Hamlin.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019