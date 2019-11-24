|
AUBURN - Joshua A. Poole, 36, of Auburn, N.Y., passed away Friday (November 15, 2019).
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 30) at The Alton Gospel Tabernacle, Rt. 14, Alton, N.Y.
He grew up in Clyde, N.Y. where he was involved with Boy Scouting. He was an avid computer/internet user. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
He is survived by a daughter, Shayla; and a son, Joshua, Jr. both of Ky.; his mother, Kim (Tim) Collier; father, Kevin (Dr. Kirby) Poole; paternal grandmother, Elaine Poole; sister, Sarah Reed Poole; two nieces Mackenzie Reed and Olivia Nemo; and a nephew, Jeremiah Reed; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Calvin and Carolyn Lee; paternal grandparents Wade (Mike) and Priscilla Poole; brothers Jared and Nathaniel Poole.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019